2 hours ago

A suspected robber was shot dead in a gun battle with Police Counter Terrorism Unit of the Police Headquarters in Ntuaso in the Eastern Region.

In the early hours of Friday, 21st February 2020 at about 0230 hours, officers of the Police Counter Terrorism Unit of the Police Headquarters responded to a distress call regarding a robbery at Ntuaso.

The CTU team on arrival at the scene noticed a group of armed men numbering about eight(8) who upon seeing Police opened fire.

The police officers returned fire leading to the death of one of the suspected robbers but the rest managed to escape.

Police retrieved from the scene items including pump-action gun, cartridges, smartphones, motorbikes, dagger, lighter and a Kia Rio with registration number GG 1380-15.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue while efforts are underway to arrest the rest.

The public is therefore encouraged to be on the lookout and report any suspicious characters with gunshot wounds.

The general public particularly health personnel, herbalists and residents living in and around Ntuaso and Nsawam in the Eastern Region, is entreated to look out for persons with gunshot wounds and report to their whereabouts to the nearest Police Station or call 18555 / 191 or 112.