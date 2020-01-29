1 hour ago

Tension is looming from the New Jusben South in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua ahead of the upcoming Parliamentary Primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), slated for 25th Aprill, 2020.

The tension is between supporters of the incumbent MP, Dr Assibey-Yeboah and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Micheal Okyere Baafi.

Micheal Okyere Baafi who lost in the last four years Parliamentary primaries to the incumbent MP, says he is coming stronger to unseat Dr Assibey-Yeboah, who currently is a member of Akufo-Addo’s Economic Management team and Chairman of Parliament’s Finance Committee.

This has ensured political tension in the Constituency between the two factions as the supporters of Michel Baafi are seriously campaigning against the incumbent MP to unseat him in the upcoming Primaries.

In ensuring counter attack, some alleged unknown supporters of the incumbent MP are threatening Micheal Baafi to rescind his decision and back off from the race.

The unknown suspects as gathered have threatened to leak a sex video of the Micheal Okyere Baafi, Kidnap his wife and children and also fabricate stories against him.

one of the unknown suspects last year allegedly called the wife of the Ghana Free Zones Board boss through telephone to threaten her.

She later reported the matter to the Criminal Investigation Department and the suspect was picked up but was granted bail.

However, a group calling itself "Friends of Kofi Baafi", the staunch supporters of the Free Zones Board boss, are optimistic that his second coming will make a fierce contest as against the incumbent MP. According to the group, no amount of threats and intimidations will put fear in the candidate to step aside.

Addressing a press confab on Tuesday, in Koforidua, the Campaign Coordinator of the Group, John Adade who chanted their slogan "The heavens will speak", noted that there is confidence in the camp of Mr Baafi that this time around, the opportunity to get him elected as the parliamentary candidate will not elude him.

He entreated the delegates and the general public to totally disregard and treat those threatening on Kofi Baafi with the highest form of contempt at any point they would be executed as they are blasphemous, pretentious and full of deceit.

Meanwhile, the supporters of Dr Assibey-Yeboah have also hit hard at the supporters of Micheal Baafi saying the expected contest as a foregone conclusion in favour of their candidate.

Friends of Kofi Baafi at the press conference: