Three persons have been confirmed dead whereas eight others have sustained various degrees of injuries after a commercial bus collided with a motorcycle at Adeiso in the Eastern Region.

The three deceased persons, according to the police were all on the same motorcycle when the crash happened, leading to their deaths.

Speaking to Citi News, the Adeiso District Police Commander, ASP Baffour Awuah said the injured persons received treatment at the Adeiso government health centre and Nsawam Government Hospital and are currently in a stable condition.

“So far we have been able to save eight persons who were onboard the Hyundai vehicle. Some of them were rushed to Adeiso hospital for treatment where they have been treated and discharged and four of them were also sent to Nsawam Government Hospital.”

ASP Awuah added that investigation will commence to unravel the cause of the crash.

“All the three persons who were on the motorbike lost their lives. Tomorrow we will do our investigations to be able to identify the persons who are dead and also their families and also try to unravel the cause of the accident and see who is to be blamed.”

