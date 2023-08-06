2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko legend, Sarfo Gyamfi, has expressed concern about the low attendance at Ghana Premier League matches, attributing it to the implementation of e-ticketing.

The former Ghana international believes that the introduction of electronic ticketing has deterred spectators from attending matches, particularly those who are not familiar with the platform.

Gyamfi highlights that not everyone is well-versed in using e-ticketing systems, leading to difficulties for some fans in purchasing tickets for the games.

“Not all people are educated so they find it difficult to buy the e-tickets. If they don’t get people to assist them in buying the tickets, they won’t show up for the game. The only thing is, at least there must be an option to buy the tickets manually. When we do both together, it will help the football. So, I will plead with the authorities to combine both media,” Gyamfi appealed.

“Since the start of the e-ticketing, attendance to matches has reduced drastically. Some people say they won’t show up because of the e-ticketing,” he added

As a result, he argues that this has discouraged certain individuals from attending matches altogether.

He suggests that a hybrid system that allows for both e-ticketing and manual ticket purchases at the gates should be adopted to address the issue.

The football legend believes that offering both options will cater to a wider audience, accommodating those who prefer traditional ticket buying methods while also embracing modern technology with e-ticketing.

He emphasizes that such a combination would help boost attendance and support for the Ghana Premier League matches.

According to Gyamfi, the implementation of e-ticketing has led to a significant decrease in stadium attendance during the recent season. He cites feedback from people who expressed reluctance to attend matches due to the e-ticketing system.

In light of these concerns, Sarfo Gyamfi appeals to the authorities to consider a dual approach that incorporates both traditional and electronic ticketing systems.

He believes that such a move would positively impact football in Ghana and help attract more fans to the stadiums to support the domestic top-flight matches.