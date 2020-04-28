3 hours ago

On Monday, new regulations went into effect in Germany requiring residents to cover their noses and mouths with masks while traveling with public transportation or while shopping. Violators of the new order, will face as much as a €5000 fine, as the nation eases down lockdown rules.

Each of Germany's 16 states, which are entitled to make their own laws under Germany's federal system, drew up their own set of regulations — meaning that the rules are slightly different depending on the region. Chancellor Angela Merkel says regional variations in the lockdown rules are acceptable because some places are virus hotspots while others are not.

Germans could be fined up to ?5,000 as wearing a face mask becomes mandatory.

In Bavaria, people still going mask-free can be fined €150 (£131; $163), but the fine for any shopkeeper who breaks the rules can be €5,000, Süddeutsche Zeitung reports.

According to German media, mask-wearing is now required in school corridors and when children go on breaks, but not in the classroom.

As at Monday, Germany reported 5,750 deaths from Covid-19 ..