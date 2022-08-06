56 minutes ago

General Manager of Accra Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore says that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) met all clubs and told them the amount of money they will get from the betPawa sponsorship deal.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, unveiled betPawa as the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League at a ceremony in Accra. The GFA and the betting company have a three-year deal worth $6M over the period.

There had been reports that Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak had written to the GFA for more share of the betPawa sponsorship money.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Abusua FM, the Olympics chief revealed that each club is aware of the amount of money they will get as sponsorship money.

"Every GPL club knows the amount of money they're going to receive from the Betpawa sponsorship deal.

The GFA met the Ghana Premier League clubs before making the official announcement."

betPawa is an online betting operator designed to help users to bet on games with 24-hours customer support. The Estonia based company operates in Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Ghana and Nigeria.