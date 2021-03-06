2 hours ago

A District Court in Madina has remanded into police custody, one Prince Charles Dedjoe, a businessman, suspected of the murder of his wife.

The suspect has been provisionally charged with murder and is to reappear before the court on March 22, 2021.

He was arrested on Sunday, March 7, 2021, for allegedly killing his wife in their residence at East Legon.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Effia Tenge told Citi News that the father of the deceased said a day before the incident, his daughter had complained to him about being severely assaulted by her husband.

She said the victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The Police Command said a day after the incident, the suspect, Charles Dedjoe filed a police report saying that at about 3:20 am on the said day, he rushed out from bed upon hearing his wife scream only to find her lying unconscious on their staircase.

He told the police that he, together with his two children, quickly rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the police say they are currently investigating the case.

Source: citifmonline