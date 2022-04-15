3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has wished all Ghanaians, especially Christians, a happy Easter.

He urged Christians to use the opportunity to rekindle their hope, compassion and love for God.

Christians across the world are marking the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, christened Easter, and is commemorated either in March or April.

This year’s Easter is being marked in April.

Christians use the season to remember the compassion God showed towards mankind by giving his only son, Jesus Christ, to atone for the sins of the world.

In his post on Facebook, Mr. Mahama said; “Today, Good Friday marks the day Jesus Christ sacrificed himself for the world so that all who believe in the gospel will be saved.”

“As Christians, we celebrate this special day and call it GOOD because by Christ’s crucifixion and death, our sins have been atoned for, and we are now a new creation with a mandate to live as Christ did.”

“May this holy day rekindle in us hope, forgiveness, sacrifice, compassion, and the love of God,” he added.

Sourcecitifmonline