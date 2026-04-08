1 hour ago

The popular Dr. Mensah Market in the Kumasi Metropolis was flooded following a downpour on Easter Monday, displacing several traders and disrupting business activities.

The rainfall, which lasted for less than two hours, left many residents stranded and caused significant distress among traders and commuters who were unable to go about their normal activities.

Large volumes of plastic waste, which had clogged drains in the area, were washed out during the downpour, exposing poor sanitation conditions and raising fresh environmental concerns.

The flooding has largely been attributed to choked drains filled with plastic waste, which obstructed the free flow of water and caused it to overflow into nearby roads and market spaces.

The situation worsened as several “pragia” tricycles were unable to navigate the flooded streets, compounding transportation challenges in the area.

A frustrated commuter criticised the situation, noting that a city like Kumasi should not be experiencing such flooding due to poor sanitation practices.

“Authorities must act swiftly to address this situation. If Kumasi continues to flood after every downpour, then there is no justification for the National Sanitation Day,” he lamented.

Residents are now calling on the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to strictly enforce sanitation laws and address indiscriminate waste disposal to prevent future occurrences.

Many traders and commuters spent their Easter Monday evening stranded, highlighting ongoing concerns about urban drainage and waste management in the metropolis.