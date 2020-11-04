1 hour ago

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern Region has outdoored a new volunteer group at Adeiso im the Upper West Akyem constituency.

Dubbed "Patriotic Gents" will focus on supporting the agenda “4More4Nana” in the upcoming December 7 polls.

Speaking at the launch, the Regional Chairman, Isaac Amaning revealed that the volunteer group is legally registered and duly recognized by authorities within the NPP.

He said the ultimate aim of the group is to sell the good works of President Akufo-Addo and support him to maintain power for another 4-year term.

According to him, the group has since been mobilizing youths and party faithful to go round and campaign for the NPP.

He said the executives and members of the group have been embarking on a 'door to door' and 'village to village' campaigns to sell the achievements of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP.

Mr Paul Amaning, the National Chairman of Nana Bawumia Movement, (NABA) who was a Guest Speaker at the event said, President, Akufo-Addo, has done marvellous well, especially his intervention to end Dumsor, the Free SHS policy and provision of the recent 6 months free water and electricity.

Mr Amaning donating and undisclosed amount to support the work of the group.

The former MCE for Akropong, Mr Dennis Aboagye Miracles also pleaded with the members to actively get involved in the 2020 election campaign by preaching the good works of the NPP to all Ghanaians.

Mrs. Afreda Aboagye, the Regional Manager of MASLOC also tasked the groups to embark on a 'door to door' campaign to preach the NPP's good achievements to the people as according to her, the 2020 elections cannot be won on a silver platter.

The Parliamentary Candidate for Upper West Akyem, Frederick Adom, the DCE of the area, Eugene Sackey also graced the occasion.