1 hour ago

The Eastern Regional Division Two League will commence on Saturday, November 4, 2023 across Centres in the region with the first game of the season fixed for the Kibi Astro Turf. Okyeman United will entertain Eastern Cup winners Storm Academy in the season’s opener at 3pm on Saturday.

Former Premier League side Tema Youth SC will be participating in the League following their demotion from Division One. Other top clubs in the region include Koforidua Suhyen Sporting Club, Port City, Right To Dream Soccer Academy, Akosombo United, Kwaebibirem United and Kotoku Rush SC.

Find the Matchday One fixtures in the files below:

ZONE ONE:

ZONE TWO:

ZONE THREE:

ZONE FOUR:

ZONE FIVE: