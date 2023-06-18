7 hours ago

The Eastern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has stated that it has put in place deployment mechanisms to strategically fight all criminals terrorizing residents in the regional capital, Koforidua.

Over the past few weeks, six people have been stabbed and had their valuables taken from them at night by a syndicate operating within Koforidua township.

Responding to a Citi News reportage on the surge in crime in the regional capital, which has become a source of concern for all well-meaning residents, the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, who described the statistics as “mind-boggling”, said REGSEC will stop at nothing to clamp down on all activities of criminal elements.

“We are putting in place deployment mechanisms and strategies to fight crime, and this is something we have been planning for over two months now. We will hit all criminals in the region from time to time,” he said.

“We are putting our men on the ground, and we will deploy to come after them. We want everyone who has any motive to disturb the public’s safety in the region to be careful and wary because we will come after them all,” he added.

Source: citifmonline