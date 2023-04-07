33 minutes ago

The Eastern Regional Football Association (ERFA), Chairman Mr. Linford Boadu Asamoah, and his entourage offered well wishes to members of the Fox United Football Club who were involved in an accident yesterday.

A high-powered delegation made up of Eastern RFA Chairman Linford Boadu Asamoah, Executive Council members, Staff members of Eastern RFA, Suhum DFA Chairman Isaac Boateng, Suhum DFA Exco members, and Club Presidents in Suhum visited victims of yesterday's accident at the Koforidua Central Hospital in Koforidua on Friday morning.

The Suhum-based club made up of the 3rd Division and Juvenile team was headed to Nsawam for the pre-friendly game against Rough Diamond SC as a preparation game ahead of the upcoming District League when the vehicle conveying them submerged after a few minute's drive from Suhum.

Unfortunately, seven (7) of the young footballers namely Nyarko Prince, Osmanu Mohamed, Etse Stephen, Atsu Stephen as well as Amoh Tony are Division Three (3) players while Nuamam Alfred, Norgbedzi Andrews, and Ofori Frederick are under 13 players are in critical condition while the twenty-three (23) sustained various grades of injuries.

The Eastern RFA delegation earlier visited the St Joseph's Hospital in Koforidua Effiduase where the Doctor in charge explained the extent of injuries the victims at the hospital sustained as a consequence of the calamity.

Mr. Linford Asamoah Boadu, Chairman of the association ushered prayer for the accident victims and assured them of the office support after donating cash to victims.