The name Easyman Nevis might not ring a bell among contemporary journalists but it will certainly send shock waves down the spine of one time prolific Hearts of Oak striker, Henry Acquah.

Henry Acquah once a deadly striker for the Phobians in the 1980s, was feared by many defenders in the local league.

Prior to the Premier League, it was the First Division which Acquah mesmerized and wowed the fans with his goal scoring prowess.

His work rate earned him the nickname “stubborn striker” among the Phobian fans.

However, Acquah met probably one of his biggest foes in Man U lanky central defender, Easyman Nevis.

Against Man U in the first Division during the late 80s, Hearts were shocked by the less fancied side when the Phobians were held to a goalless draw.

Playing a key role on the afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium was Easyman Nevis who stopped the “stubborn striker” in his tracks.

Nevis ensured Acquah failed to glitter after putting brakes on Acquah’s blistering speed and power to the dismay of the fans who thronged to watch the game.

Easyman Nevis received rave reviews after the game and it is no wonder that despite being less known on the local scene,he has become one of the best scouts in Africa.

The light skinned ex-defender has eyes for spotting talented players with most of his products spread across Africa, Europe and Asia.

Notable among his talents are Samuel Tetteh who plays for Austrian top flight side, LASK LINZ.

Domestically, one of the hottest forwards in the Ghana Premier League, Benjamin Bernard Boateng is but one of his numerous talents.

Easyman Nevis’ contemporaries include former Black Stars coach,James Kwesi Appiah, Frimpong Manso, Michael Osei, George Lamptey, EMMANUEL Botchway, Joe Amoateng, yaw preko, Ablade kumah, Joe Smith, Yahaya Kassum And most of the current coaches and football administrators.

He had stints with Cape Coast based Venomous Vipers after he was lured from Okwawu United.

He never had the chance to feature for Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko or the then Obuasi Goldfields now AshantiGold but he was certainly a player revered by his peers.