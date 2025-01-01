9 months ago

Samartex deputy captain Ebenezer Acquah has expressed his delight after the club's remarkable achievement of securing two major trophies within the year.

The Timber giants made history by winning the Ghana Premier League title for the first time ever last season.

On Saturday, Samartex faced FA Cup winners Nsoatreman FC in the Champion of Champions match at the TNA Stadium in Tarkwa. A decisive goal from Emmanuel Mamah secured a 1-0 victory, allowing Samartex to claim the Champion of Champions title.

Acquah, reflecting on the club's success, said, “I’m very happy. Being assistant captain and winning two trophies within a year is incredibly fulfilling.

This achievement will undoubtedly motivate us as we move forward. Our coach has been crucial to our success; he emphasizes maintaining a strong defense during matches, which has greatly contributed to our performance.”

Samartex’s impressive season has not only brought domestic glory but also set the stage for their maiden African campaign.

After eliminating Victoria United in the preliminary round, they are set to face Moroccan powerhouse Raja Casablanca in the next stage of the qualifiers this month.