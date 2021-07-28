3 hours ago

One of Ghana’s leading playwrights, Uncle Ebo Whyte, has launched his latest book: ‘Let’s Talk About Sex’, at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The launch was attended by a number of personalities including the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, George Quaye, Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) and a host of others.

Speaking at the launch, Uncle Ebo revealed that he got the idea of putting together the contents of the book when his adopted daughter asked him for advice on sex before she got married.

The celebrated playwright explained that the initial reaction to him writing a book on sex was that of a shock.

This, he said, was because some people including his staff at Roverman Productions did not expect him to know much or write about sex.

However, after an endorsement from his wife after reading the book, he was optimistic it will help bring joy to married couples.

“The only reason that I believe that we have a good book going is that normally spouses are very skeptical of the efforts of their husbands but when my wife read this, she said ‘I wish I had read this book before I married,’ and that told me we are on to something,” he said.

Some guests who reviewed the book at the event recommended it for people married or unmarried.

Launching the book, Mr. Kofi Nsiah Poku, CEO of Kinapharma, praised Uncle Ebo Whyte for being hard working; stating that he was not surprised the playwright had become a household name.

He also commended the ‘Not My Husband’ writer, director and producer for writing a book on sex, a topic most Ghanaians shy away from.

He again thanked Mrs. Florence Whyte for being a pillar in Uncle Ebo’s journey.

Meanwhile, individuals interested in purchasing a copy of the book can stop by the front desk of Joy FM or contact Roverman Productions.