Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs on Friday 12th March 2021 unveiled their Japanese import Jindo Morishita at the premises of the Japanese Embassy in Accra.

The 25 year old striker becomes the first Japanese and Asian footballer to play in the domestic league and will play for the crabs till the end of season.

The only Japanese to work in Ghana football was coach Kenichi Yatshuhashi who worked with Hearts of Oak later Aduana Stars and Inter Allies.

He started his career as a professional football player in Africa with Zambia Super League side FC Muza in February 2019, and played in Indonesia as well.

The move was sponsored by Ghanaian power generating outfit Cenpower Generation Company managers of the Kpone Independent Power Plant.

Ebusua Dwarfs have struggled at times in the Ghana Premier League and are currently lying 9th with 23 points after 17 matches.

