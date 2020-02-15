33 minutes ago

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary aspirant for Nkwanta South, Richard Manuribe, has taken a swipe at the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa over her outfit’s insistence on compiling a new voters’ register despite several concerns raised.

Richard Manuribe stressed that Jean Mensa’s position puts Ghana on a path of chaos and destruction.

"EC Boss Jean Mensa is beating war drums for her decision to compile a new voter’s register.

“I think this particular EC Chair is pushing Ghana down the path of destruction. Her intransigence, her arrogance and her pride and attitude does not look well for someone who heads a very vital institution like the Electoral Commission.

"If you head an institution like the EC, your demeanor, utterances and posture should not be the one that engenders consultation and attract people to want to have a meeting with you,” Richard Manuribe exclusively told Adu Gyamfi Marfo on ‘Pae Mu Ka on Accra-based Kingdom TV.

He told the EC to ensure that Ghana is not left in pieces after the elections.

He said the Electoral Commission (EC) led by the Chairperson, Jean Mensa is being remote-controlled to compile new voters’ register ahead of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary polls.

The EC’s decision to compile a new voters’ register as well as upgrade its election management system has been met with opposition from the six political parties.