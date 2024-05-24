32 minutes ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced a two-day extension of the ongoing Voter registration exercise.

The exercise going on at 268 district offices was initially set to end on May 27.

However, the EC following calls for an extension has set the new conclusion date for Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

In a statement, the electoral body said the development is to compensate for the network issues that disrupted the process during its initial two days.

“This arrangement has been put in place to make up for the network challenges experienced during the first two days of the Registration Exercise. The Commission aims to ensure that all eligible voters who wish to register, are afforded the opportunity to do so,” the statement read.

The Commission has therefore encouraged all eligible citizens who are yet to register to visit the district office to register to vote.

