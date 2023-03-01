5 hours ago

The Chairperson of the Electoral

Commission has explained that the commission is not seeking to compile a new voters’ register with the new Constitutional Instrument before Parliament.

Addressing Parliament on the new Constitutional Instrument (C.I) that seeks to make the Ghana Card the sole registration document for elections, Jean Mensa categorically stated that the EC will not compile a new register ahead of the 2024 elections.

“We would like to assure the House that we are not seeking to prepare a new register, the C.I. is for a continuous registration and not for a new register.”

The EC Chairperson flew from Nigeria into the country after observing elections in that country to appear before Parliament after she was summoned.

Jean Mensa said the proposed C.I. seeks to promote continuous registration of voters and will allow for an all-year-round registration of eligible voters at its district offices.

“Under the limited voters’ registration process, registration was conducted at limited periods and was not done all year round. This made it such that, persons who turned 18 after the registration period could not do so after the time set for the limited registration, which usually within 2–3 weeks.”

“Under the new C.I., anyone who turns 18 can simply walk into any of our district offices and register to vote. This is a departure from the previous one. The main advantage of this is that potential voters can register anytime any day. Eligible persons will be at liberty to do it at their leisure because it will be an all-year-round activity.”

Source: citifmonline