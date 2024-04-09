33 minutes ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the voters’ registration exercise is scheduled to take place nationwide from May 7 to May 27, 2024.

This initiative will be carried out in 268 EC offices situated across various regions, including Santrofi, Akpafu, Lolobi, and Likpe (SALL) in the Guan Constituency of the Oti Region.

A significant agenda item during the EC’s meeting with the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) in Accra today will be the potential inclusion of SALL in the voter registration process.

Subsequent to the voters’ registration exercise, another nationwide program will commence on May 30, 2024, with the aim of replacing missing voter identification (ID) cards.

Moreover, the EC intends to establish additional registration centres to enhance the efficiency of the registration process.

This move is part of efforts to ensure a smooth and accessible voter registration experience for all citizens.

Source: Daily Guide