2 hours ago

Joseph Blankson Adumadzie, the Electoral Commission (EC) staff member who petitioned President John Mahama to remove EC Chairperson Jean Mensa and her two deputies, says he is currently on interdiction but maintains that his personal circumstances did not influence his decision to file the petition.

Adumadzie submitted the petition under Article 146 of the Constitution, alleging misconduct on the part of the EC leadership. Speaking to Citi News, he said his action was driven by what he believes are growing challenges in the Commission’s management, not his ongoing employment dispute.

He confirmed that he has been on interdiction for some time over issues relating to Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs).

“For a while now, I don’t go to work. I have not resigned, I have not been sacked. I am on an interdiction. It’s a whole lot,” he told Citi Eyewitness News on Monday, November 24. He said the interdiction was linked to allegations that old BVDs found at a refuse dump were somehow traced to him, a claim he firmly denies.

“It was about these BVDs. They were saying things that were not true about me, but I don’t want to go there. Yes, the old machines, but they are not with me, and it is not even true. That is the whole thing,” he insisted.

Adumadzie revealed that the EC took him to court over the matter but failed to prove any of the allegations.

“They sued me and couldn’t prove anything. And for one year I won the case, and I have sued them,” he added.

He stressed that his petition is not an act of retaliation, saying it arises from his concern for the Commission’s integrity and the need for accountability at its highest levels.

In the petition, Adumadzie cites 12 counts of alleged misconduct against the Chairperson and her deputies, including cronyism, abuse of office, and gross incompetence. He argues that their conduct has weakened public trust and threatens the credibility of Ghana’s electoral system.

He is urging President Mahama to refer the petition to the Chief Justice to establish whether a prima facie case exists, as required under Article 146.