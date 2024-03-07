3 hours ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has scheduled an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting for today to discuss matters concerning the upcoming December 7 elections, particularly focusing on the electoral calendar.

However, both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) claim they have not received official communication from the EC regarding the calendar.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has voiced concerns about certain aspects of the calendar that have been made public.

A deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Gbande, expressed dissatisfaction with what he described as insufficient communication between the EC and its stakeholders.

“The information published in the Daily Graphic isn’t a document for stakeholders to consider. The EC should formally communicate any such document under their letterhead or logo to the parties.”

“Political parties cannot accept communication from the EC through publications. It’s concerning that the EC would deny leaking the information. This raises worries about the handling of the 2024 general elections,” he added in an interview Citi News.