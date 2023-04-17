2 hours ago

The Electoral Commission has announced that the by-election for the Kumawu constituency will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

The Kumawu seat became vacant following the death of the Member of Parliament for the constituency Philip Basoah.

The EC revealed in a release that nominations will be received at the Setwere Kumawu District Office of the Commission from 2nd May 2023 to 5th May 2023 between the hours of 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on each day.

Six Parliamentary aspirants for the Kumawu constituency have been cleared by the New Patriotic Party to contest for the seat.

The NPP has set Sunday, April 23, 2023, to select a candidate ahead of the by-election at Kumawu.

Those who have picked the forms on the ticket of the NPP are the current Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Services (GHS), Dr Aboagye Dacosta; a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu, Opanyin Yaw Baah; Obaapa Ama Serwaa, Ernest Anim, Dr Philip Yaw Barnor, Edward Kofi Osei, Kwame Appiah Kubi and Owusu Bempah.

