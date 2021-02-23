2 hours ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) will conduct the district level elections for assembly and unit committee members for the Nkoranza North and Nkoranza South districts on Friday, April 16, 2021.

This follows the expiration of the term of office of the assembly and unit committee members of both districts.

In a press release, the Commission said it had made nomination forms available at the District offices of the affected areas as well as its website.

It further directed candidates to deliver the nomination forms to the Returning Officer of the electoral area for which they seek election between Tuesday, March 9, 2021, and Friday, March 12, 2021, between the hours of 9:00 am and 12:00 noon and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on each day.

Source: citifmonline