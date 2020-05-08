1 hour ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced power cuts in parts of Accra beginning, Friday, May 8, 2020.

According to the ECG, the planned power outages is to enable the company to convey some transformers from the Tema Port to its Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) construction site.

Tema, Klagon, Spintex, Trasacco, Dzorwulu, Achimota, and Ofankor, are some of the areas to be affected by the power cuts.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited wishes to inform the general public, especially our cherished customers in the under-listed areas that, to ensure safe conveyance of 145MVA transformers from the Tema Ports to the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) construction site, the company will have to isolate some High Voltage overhead lines.

In this regard, there will be planned outages from Friday 8th May 2020 to Thursday, 14th May 2020 between 10:00 pm and 1:00 am each day.”

Source: Starr FM