5 hours ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) of Tema Region and Krobo District has assured consumers within the Yilo and Lower Manya Krobo municipalities in the Eastern Region that its technicians are working assiduously to restore power to the areas in question.

A rainstorm which occurred on Saturday, April 15, affected power supply to these areas forcing the ECG to migrate some of the customers onto other supply lines, while others are still yet to be reconnected.

Due to the rainstorm, customers in Kpong Quarters, Makrosec, Nuaso (New and Old Town), Kpongunor, Abanse, Agormenya Market and Township had their power supply curtailed.

ECG in a statement said it hoped that all repair works will be completed by close of day Monday, April 17, 2023.

“The Company wishes to apologise for the inconvenience that this outage has caused and to also caution the public to be careful as we enter the rainy season which could have some storms as well. Roofs of buildings should be checked to ensure their integrity is intact in order to avoid such incidents and outages resulting from such incidents, as happened in Kpong on Saturday,” ECG stated in its statement.

The roof of some of the buildings got ripped off and fell on parts of the ECG’s overhead line conductors as well as damaging a pole in the process at Kpong Junction, affecting one of the two main network lines that supply power to these two municipal areas.

ECG narrated that on the evening of the accident, some customers were migrated onto the other supply line which had not been affected, while work was ongoing to restore the broken pole and conductors.

Source: citifmonline