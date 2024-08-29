3 hours ago

Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, has issued a formal apology to customers following recent widespread power outages, popularly referred to as “dumsor.”

The outages, which affected various parts of the country, caused significant disruptions to households and businesses.

In an interview on Channel One TV, Mr Mahama acknowledged the hardships caused by the power interruptions and explained the challenges ECG faced in issuing a load-shedding timetable that would have allowed businesses to plan accordingly.

He attributed the difficulties to generation challenges, which hindered the consistent transmission of power to customers.

Mr. Mahama emphasized that ECG values its customers and is working diligently to resolve the issues.

“There were challenges on the generation side… don’t forget, our main aim is never to take customers for granted. And at this point, I would like to say a big sorry to our customers. I know it caused a lot of hardships for some of them. I know the uncertainty destabilized a lot of families, with how they were taking care of their kids.

“But I want them to know for a fact that we not selling electricity is a loss in revenue so, we have no reason not to supply power if we have it,” he said.

Mr Mahama also expressed gratitude to the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) for their swift and efficient completion of routine maintenance works.

“During that period, several power plants had to shut down for routine maintenance. I must take this opportunity to thank all the IPPs who experienced issues during that time—the speed with which they brought in the necessary experts to resolve the problems was remarkable.

“For instance, a plant like CEN Power had a gas valve issue. You don’t expect me to run a power plant when a gas valve is not functioning properly. That could mean destroying an asset worth hundreds of millions of dollars,” he explained.