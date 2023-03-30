3 hours ago

The Accra International Conference Center (AICC) has been commended by ECG’s National Taskforce for prompt payments of bills.

The Center, according to the Taskforce, had one of the worst debt records some 2 years ago, but this has changed for some time now.

This follows the management of AICC’s decision to settle its current debt of about GH¢148,000 on Thursday, March 30.

The Electricity Company of Ghana has been on the neck of its customers for the past few weeks in a one-month operation aimed at recovering debts on its books.

The chief accountant of the Accra International Conference Center, Hardi Ibrahim said the Center had a payment plan from the ECG and had since kept faith in it which helped them settle their debt.

“It got to a time we were owing so much, and so we had to come to a gentleman’s agreement with the ECG, and we kept faith with the plan, and we were able to clear our bills. Our work depends so much on power supply, so we had to prioritize who we pay first when it comes to settling our debt and ECG was number one.”

Mr. Ibrahim further disclosed that COVID-19 affected their revenue generation because the Center had to close at the peak of the outbreak which also affected their ability to pay the power distribution company.

“It was hell when COVID-19 came and the Center was closed with the lights still working and no vendors to rent the place, but we had to pay when we were not generating revenue.”

Source: citifmonline