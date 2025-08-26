3 hours ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has commissioned a new 33kV sub-transmission feeder to supply Obuasi and surrounding communities, following months of power challenges caused by a fire incident that damaged a critical transformer at the Obuasi Bulk Supply Point (BSP).

The new feeder, energized on August 24, 2025, is connected to Ghana Grid Company Limited’s (GRIDCo) upgraded 50/66 MVA transformer, significantly boosting capacity and strengthening the network’s resilience.

The outage, which disrupted electricity supply to thousands of homes and businesses in the Ashanti Region, had forced ECG engineers to adopt emergency measures. A dedicated standby team was deployed to shuttle between Kumasi and Obuasi weekly, ensuring temporary supply and swiftly resolving technical faults while long-term restoration works continued.

Within six weeks, ECG engineers, GRIDCo, and contractors successfully transitioned Obuasi’s supply infrastructure by retiring old 11kV cables and replacing them with new 33kV connections to GRIDCo’s gantry and ECG’s GIS panels at the Obuasi Substation.

General Manager of Ashanti Sub-Transmission, Ing. Peter Kofi Fletcher, hailed the collaboration that made the project possible.

“What we have achieved in Obuasi is proof of the power of collaboration and sacrifice. Our engineers, GRIDCo, contractors, and even AngloGold Ashanti—who supported some communities with supply from their dedicated transformer during the crisis—all played a part,” he said.

“This project is not just about power lines and transformers; it is about keeping homes lit, businesses thriving, and industries running.”

He expressed gratitude to teams from Ashanti Sub-Transmission, Ashanti South, GRIDCo, AngloGold Ashanti, and all partners who contributed to the restoration effort.

The successful commissioning means Obuasi and adjoining communities can now look forward to a stable, reliable, and efficient electricity supply after months of uncertainty.