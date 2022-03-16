55 minutes ago

The National Task Force of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited has cut power supply to parts of the Kotoka International Airport, the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), the Accra Sports Stadium and the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel over debts owed to the company.

According to the leader of the task force, Mr Larbi Siaw Stephens, Accra Sports Stadium and La Palm were disconnected today as part of efforts to reduce the debts of the company.

He disclosed that the national stadium owed ECG GH¢587,087.37 and La Palm owed the national electricity provider GH¢196,073.62

Mr Stephens further disclosed that the GACL which was disconnected yesterday currently owes ECG GH¢48,985,505.41 after paying GH¢1million.

He said ECG had embarked on the aggressive revenue mobilisation drive as part of efforts to reduce the debt position of the national power provider which he said was affecting its operations.

Airport disconnection

Speaking in an interview with Joy FM monitored by GraphicOnline, Mr Stephens said apart from Terminal Three of the Kotoka International Airport and the runway, every other part of the airport was disconnected from the national power grid.

He said the runway was not disconnected because of interruptions that will be caused to flight schedules.

He said the revenue mobilisation was targeted at every customer that was owing ECG and not only state-owned enterprises.

ECG Debtors

Mr Stephens said on the list of ECG debtors includes; the Ghana Education Service, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation and the United Nations Development Programme.

He added that the Ministry of Finance owed the ECG GH¢421,038.02.