1 hour ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has denied reports that the company is outsourcing its mobile app platform to Hubtel Company Limited.

“ECG doesn’t have a contract with anybody called Hubtel. So ECG has a proof of concept understanding with Hubtel. “ECG hasn’t agreed any percentages with Hubtel,” the Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama, said to the press on Thursday.

“It is quite sad that in this day when we have the Right to Information [Law], where you can get access to information when you hear gossip, you choose to run with gossip,” the MD added.

Reports suggested that the company’s recent technical challenges were a result of infighting over who should manage the mobile app.

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor, had alleged that there were plans to hand over the management of the ECG App to Hubtel and that the Minority in Parliament was willing to pursue the allegation.

The Minority MP said he had received reports that Hubtel Company Limited would be charging a service fee of four percent when the ECG App is handed over to the company.

Source: citifmonline