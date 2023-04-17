2 hours ago

The revenue mobilization task force from the Accra West Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disconnected the Accra Technical University for non-payment of debt amounting to GH¢1.37 million.

The task force as part of efforts to recover monies visited five residential and non-residential facilities including the telecommunication company, AirtelTigo.

AirtelTigo paid GH¢1 million debt to avoid disconnection. Meanwhile, the Accra Technical University and Accra Digital Center were disconnected after an unsuccessful engagement.

The task force, however, commended Accra Breweries Limited and Fan Milk Ghana Limited for prompt payments of their bills

Meanwhile, the Accra West Region of ECG has recovered GH¢1 million from 140 customers for power theft.

The public relations officer of the Accra West Region, Fred Baimbill-Johnson, commended the task force for their vigilance in uncovering the illegalities.

Source: citifmonline