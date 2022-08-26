3 hours ago

Boomerang nightclub has been disconnected from the national power grid and served notice to appear before the ECG Project office, where managers of the facility will be surcharged and sanctioned.

A hostel attached to the nightclub, occupied by some Nigerians and other tenants, was caught using about 25 air-conditioners, refrigerators and other electrical appliances through three tampered meters.

The ECG revenue mobilization taskforce uncovered the illegality as part of the company’s effort to check the condition of all meters across the country.

The famous nightclub located at Caprice in Accra operates a hostel alongside its night events.

Managers of the facility admitted the illegality, but blamed it on the difficulty in dealing directly with ECG offices.

They noted that it’s much easier dealing with middlemen than the ECG’s officials.

Source: citifmonline