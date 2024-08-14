3 hours ago

The Kumasi City Market, commonly known as the New Kejetia Market, has been disconnected from the national grid by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) due to unpaid arrears exceeding GH¢7 million.

Although a prior agreement was made to settle the debt, ECG said the market has defaulted on the payment plan, prompting the disconnection.

In April 2024, the market faced a similar power outage, which was resolved after management assured their commitment to clearing the debt.

Despite the creation of a payment plan, ECG maintains that the market has not adhered to it. Meanwhile, the market’s management, led by Managing Director Edmond Kofi Duffuor, asserts that they have demonstrated a commitment to paying the debt, but ECG remains dissatisfied.

“From a total of 9.7 million Ghana cedis as of June, we have paid about 1.7 million Ghana cedis…So why should we be in darkness, when we are committed? I’m not paying any other service provider any money. No other person is receiving money from Kejetia Market apart from ECG.

He added, “Buying diesel is so expensive, we are now depending on a generator.”

The traders are calling on the Local Government Ministry to intervene and address the electricity supply issue to ensure the market’s smooth operation.

Currently, the market is relying on generators, which management deems unsustainable.