3 hours ago

The Accra Sports Stadium has been plunged into darkness at night as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disconnected power supply to the facility due to their indebtedness.

ECG have been forced to cut power supply to the Stadium due to their mammoth debt of $71,000 which is the cedi equivalent of 508 477,08.

The amount is the accumulation of unpaid electricity bills which has not been paid by the stadium for the past ten months.

According to the leader of the disconnection team Nene Shadrack Mase, managers of the stadium have failed to make at least payment of 50% of the debt leading to the disconnection.

“What they have to do to be restored is pay one-fourth or 75% of the total debt and the rest of the debt will be scheduled for them. If there is a defaultment in payment, they will be cut off again,” Mr Mase told JoySports.

He added that ECG have not received any assurance that the stadium’s debt is going to be met.

“No assurances had been given to us as we left the place. But if effort is being done on their part, the officer in charge of the schedule will inform us and we will restore power for them,” he added.

Unless averted by paying the debt, this latest development will have an adverse effect on the coverage of the Ghana Premier League by official broadcasters StarTimes.

As this weekend's game between Hearts of Oak and Ashgold is due to come off at night but must be rescheduled due to the current situation.

The Accra Sports Stadium has defaulted in paying light bills on countless occasions leading to several disconnections in the past by ECG.