As part of the ongoing revenue mobilization by the Electricity Company of Ghana, dubbed “Operation Zero,” the Musahamat Banana Farm in Aveyime and the Treasure Island Hotel have had their power supply disconnected.

The Farm Business, which is under the Ada District of the Tema Region of ECG, owes the electricity distributor to the tune of GH¢219,184.42, while Treasure Island Hotel owes GH¢379,775.95, hence their disconnection which occurred on Thursday 13th July 2023.

The ECG since Tuesday, 11th July 2023, started a two-month campaign to ensure that no customer of theirs has unpaid debt.

“The intention is that once customers have consumed electricity, they must be ready to pay for it in a bid not to build debt”, said Sakyiwaa Mensah, ECG PRO for Tema Region.

In another development, the Aveyime Irrigation also got disconnected over a debt of GH¢63,801.22 while the Ada Technical Institute has also been disconnected over their GH¢71,102.11 indebtedness to the electricity distributor.

“The Operation Zero campaign has many of the staff of ECG deployed to the field, visiting customers, ensuring debts are being paid, monitoring meters to ensure their integrity, checking on other ECG installations as well as customer education on ECG going cashless and how to use its mobile app, the Power App” said Ms. Mensah, who added that “there are however, a lean presence of staff available in all offices, overseeing to customers who may visit the offices for additional services”.

The utility company also advises its customers and the general public to allow their staff access to all meters on customers’ premises. The customers and the general public are also advised to ensure that all possible payments are made with mobile money or debit cards to ECG as the company is doing cashless transactions.

Source: citifmonline