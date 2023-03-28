3 hours ago

Three blocks at the police barracks at Osu in Accra have been disconnected over an illegal connection (connected power directly without a meter) by the national revenue mobilization taskforce of the Electricity Company of Ghana.

The task force discovered the illegality on Tuesday on its usual rounds to recover monies owed by customers.

The task force, aside from chasing people who owe ECG debts, uses the opportunity to check for illegal connections.

“Since it’s an illegal connection, we have the first right to disconnect before we deal with issues.” The manager in charge of external communications, Laila Abubakari told Citi News.

The disconnection is part of a national exercise to collect monies owed to ECG by customers and to also ascertain the condition of all meters.

“The Ghana police would have to come to ECG where a bill will be generated for them covering a period of 12 months,” she added.

She said power will be restored when they pay the surcharged amount.

Meanwhile, the ECG Revenue Mobilization Taskforce was held hostage for about 30 minutes after they disconnected the Ghana Post Company over GH¢89,000 debt.

The task force was at the premises to conduct its ongoing revenue mobilization exercise on Tuesday when the staff prevented the task force from leaving the Accra main office.

The disconnection exercise is in its second week of the month-long national exercise aimed at retrieving GH¢5.7 billion on their books.

Source: citifmonline