3 hours ago

The Electricity of Ghana (ECG) National Taskforce has disconnected the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) from the national power grid for failure to settle over GH¢26 million debt power debt.

The amount is a summation of bills unpaid over several months.

TOR paid about GH¢5 million last week but failed to settle the balance as scheduled.

The taskforce took the entire facility off the national grid with notice to return when the oil refinery pays.

Adi Steel Company, a steel manufacturing company also located in Tema, has been disconnected for owing GH¢6 million.

The company defaulted on its bill, and the company has since been left without power.

The Regional Maritime University at Nungua in Accra owes the power distributor GH¢300,000.

The university was disconnected in the afternoon of Thursday.

Arvia water also owes ECG GH¢332,000, and their fate hangs in the balance.

The Accra International Conference Center has been commended by ECG’s National Taskforce for prompt payments of bills.

The Center, according to the Taskforce, had one of the worst debt records some 2 years ago, but this has changed for some time now.

This follows the management of AICC’s decision to settle its current debt of about GH¢148,000.

Some of the companies that owe ECG include Kasapreko Company limited, GH¢2.1 million, Arvia Water GH¢320,000, and Best Western Plus Hotel, GH¢335,000.

Best Western Plus Hotel paid GH¢160,000 when the task force arrived.

Hillburi Hotel at Aburi was caught for an underground illegal connection.

The facility has since been disconnected by the revenue protection taskforce of ECG.

Source: citifmonline