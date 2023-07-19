4 hours ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has discovered more than 4,000 substandard and unapproved meters during its zero revenue mobilization exercise.

Concerns have arisen as the company contemplates involving the private sector to supply meters, fearing an influx of inefficient meters to customers.

ECG’s communications manager, Laila Abubakari, underscored the potential dangers associated with allowing private individuals to vend meters.

“Even though we are trying as much as possible to be open to certain solutions regarding procuring and supplying meters, I wouldn’t say that giving that authority to private people to vend meters is the best solution. We have already found over 4,000 foreign meters in the system, and these meters were allowing people to use power without paying.

“We also know about people who have procured meters and discarded them after the meters have accrued a lot of debt on them. We don’t know if we have honest vendors, and by the time we realize, we might be in very big trouble and won’t be able to revert those.”

She also expressed concern that if private individuals or companies are allowed to vend meters, it may lead to an influx of manipulated and tempered meters in the system.

“The new idea of us relinquishing the procurement and supply of meters to private people is one that might be problematic in the future. The thing about meters is that they can be manipulated, so for us, it is better to know the kinds of meters out there and how they can be manipulated, and how we can correct such manipulations.”

Source: citifmonline