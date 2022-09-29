2 hours ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana is now able to sell credit at its district offices after some disruption to its prepaid metering systems that left customers stranded.

Currently, customers in the Greater Accra, Central, Eastern, Western and Volta Regions can visit ECG district offices to purchase electricity.

ECG in a statement assured customers on its prepaid metering systems that its team “is working progressively to rectify the technical anomaly which affected the purchase of electricity.”

Some Electricity consumers have been counting their losses, with some saying their businesses have been affected negatively following their inability to purchase electricity.

Since Tuesday, ECG customers both domestic and commercial who have run out of power supply have not been able to make purchases due to what officials from ECG have referred to as a technical challenge.

Some ECG vending centres and offices were turning people looking for electricity away.

Source: citifmonline