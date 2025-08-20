4 hours ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has attributed rising electricity bills to a mix of factors, including approved tariffs, household consumption patterns, inefficient appliances, and poor electrical installations in some homes.

Speaking in an interview, Dr. Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, General Manager of External Communications at ECG, clarified that the company does not set tariffs but only applies those approved by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC).

“ECG does not fix tariffs. The PURC approves them, and we implement the charges based on consumption, which covers energy charges, streetlight levies, and service fees,” he explained.

Dr. Ayiku pointed out that energy-intensive appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators, and water heaters often account for higher bills. He also cautioned against “vampire loads” – the hidden power consumed by devices like televisions, chargers, and gaming consoles when left on standby.

“Sometimes we blame the meters, but often our own habits contribute. Leaving appliances plugged in, not ironing in bulk, or using inefficient gadgets all add up,” he noted.

He further warned that faulty wiring, old cables, and poor earthing systems in some households can lead to excessive power consumption and pose safety risks. Homes over 20 years old, he advised, should have their electrical systems inspected and, if necessary, replaced by certified electricians and approved by the Energy Commission.

On concerns about faulty or fast-running meters, Dr. Ayiku admitted that while ECG meters are calibrated, technical issues can occur. He assured customers that reported cases are investigated and faulty meters replaced.

He also acknowledged temporary shortages of meters in some districts but said measures are in place to provide alternatives. Customers, he stressed, should avoid paying unauthorised persons or fraudsters posing as ECG staff, noting that employees found complicit in such practices have faced disciplinary action.

Dr. Ayiku encouraged the public to always apply for meters and services through official ECG district offices or the ECG Power App.

“We urge the public to contact ECG directly, visit our website www.ecg.com.gh, or follow our official social media platforms @ECGGhOfficial, rather than relying on scammers or unofficial sources,” he said.

The ECG has, therefore, called on customers to adopt energy-efficient practices, ensure proper electrical installations, and use only approved service channels to better manage electricity costs.