2 hours ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) have announced planned maintenance works across five regions today, Thursday, October 9, 2025, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance power reliability and service delivery.

According to separate public notices from the two agencies, the exercise will affect selected areas in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Volta, and Tema regions between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Affected Areas

In the Greater Accra Region, ECG said power supply will be interrupted in Otinibi, Danfa, Kerman, Oyibi, Amrahia, New Bortianor, Adanseman, Cassava Farm, Mr. Obeng Block Factory, Oshiyie, Dome Mega Church, Paa Dan, Israel, Alhaji, and nearby communities.

The Tema Region will also experience outages in King Solomon, Santor, Aunty Araba, Agbeshie Laryea, Nelplast, Kubekro, Klagon, Mobole, Otsebreku, Okushibri, Apollonia, Jerusalem, Katamanso, Promised Land, Elegant Homes, Data Centre, and surrounding areas.

In the Ashanti Region, affected communities include Atwima Agogo, Mfanse, Mankranso, Kunsu, Sepaase, Nkawie, Mpasaetia, Abuakwa Maakro, Abakomade, part of Tanoso, Pokukrom, Kasapreko, Formulation, Asonomaso, Atwima Manhyia, Atwima Koforidua, Tabre, Ntensere, Asakraka, Asempaneye, Afari Military Hospital, Seidi, Hiawu-Besease, Kontomire, Nnerebehi, Boatenkrom, and surrounding areas.

In the Central Region, maintenance work will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., affecting Ankamu Junction, the Apam District Assembly area, Apam, Manford, and Gomoa Dago.

GRIDCo also announced a two-hour power interruption in parts of the Volta Region between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. to facilitate maintenance at the Aflao Bulk Supply Point.

Areas to be affected include Denu, Aflao, Ave Town, Hedzranawo, Kedzi, Adina, Agavedzi, Keta, Afiadenyinba, Nakyikope, Abor, part of Akatsi, Dzodze, and nearby communities.

Purpose of the Exercise

Both ECG and GRIDCo said the planned works form part of routine system upgrades aimed at improving network stability and ensuring a reliable power supply nationwide.

They have, however, apologised for the inconvenience the temporary outages may cause and assured customers of efforts to restore supply as soon as maintenance is completed.