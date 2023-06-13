3 hours ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana has completed the construction of a 33KV Feeder from Aflao to Keta to improve Power Supply in Keta and its environs.

The project which included stringing new lines, erection of poles, upgrading of some lines and installation of transformers will serve communities like Keta, Kedzi, Adafienu, Adina, Agavedzi, Blekusu, Vodja and surrounding areas.

According to the acting Volta Regional General Manager, Ing. Michael Buabin, the mission of the company is “to provide quality, reliable and safe electricity services to support the socio-economic growth and development of Ghana informed management’s decision to complete this project to provide convenience for our customers.

Ing. Buabin noted that, prior to the completion of this project, customers residing in and around the Keta enclave depended on power supply from the Sogakope Bulk Supply Point which is far, and also the transformer over there had exceeded its maximum capacity making it difficult to completely supply all customers within the enclave.

According to Ing. Buabin, these challenges led to occasional low voltage in some areas, hence the need to construct a dedicated line from the Aflao Bulk Supply Point to the Anloga Switching Station.

The Acting General Manager revealed that the project has the following benefits:

1)Reduction of system losses

2)Improved reliability and stable power supply within the enclave to enhance customer satisfaction

3)Operational efficiency and flexibility since the company can now supply power to the Keta enclave from either Sogakope or Aflao Bulk Supply Point.

The Acting General Manager underscored the importance of the completion of this project as a step in the right direction to making Volta Region the hub of excellent customer service through the provision of reliable and quality power supply to attract businesses to the Region and ensure all customers are happy with the services of ECG.

Ing. Buabin announced that the company is also embarking on other projects in the Region to enhance service delivery and provide convenience for customers.

“We are constructing switching a station at Peki. We will also construct another switching station at Dzrakate, a primary substation at Sokode and an express line from Kpando to Hohoe to augment power supply in the Region”.

Ing. Buabin cautioned the general public to desist from unlawful entry into the network of ECG and urged customers to report people who interfere with the ECG network to the police or the nearest ECG Office and also report all faults to ECG through 0302611611.

He urged customers to desist from illegal connections and pay their bills promptly to enable ECG to serve them better through the completion of existing projects and initiation of new ones that will inure to their benefits.

Ing. Buabin also advised customers to take advantage of the newly introduced cashless system by the ECG to pay their bills before ECG Officials visit their premises.

Source: citifmonline