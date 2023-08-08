3 hours ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has recently unveiled its innovative Spot Utility Billing System (SUBS), which marks a significant transformation in the billing process. Initially tested in the Dome enclave of Accra, the SUBS technology has been rapidly implemented nationwide.

This cutting-edge device, developed by the wholly Ghanaian-owned business Polymorph Labs Ghana Limited, aims to revolutionize the billing system by promptly generating bills for customers through various channels, such as printed sheets, mobile text messages, or emails.

The primary objective of the SUBS system is to address any discrepancies within ECG’s billing process by enabling timely detection for further investigation.

Michael Agbo Tettey Soli, the Engineering Manager of Polymorph Labs Ghana Limited, elaborated on the system’s benefits, emphasizing that it will dramatically reduce the traditional 30-day billing cycle to just 3 minutes.

This accelerated billing process not only offers customers real-time insights into their power consumption patterns but also streamlines the overall experience.

Citi News was granted an exclusive look into the backend operations of the new software, revealing the seamless manner in which bills are promptly generated.

The District Commercial Managers at ECG are now equipped with the ability to monitor meters that have been successfully read and bills that have been issued. As a result, the SUBS technology has significantly eased the workload of meter readers and substantially reduced paper-based tasks by approximately 80 percent.

Michael Tettey reiterated the robustness of the system, assuring that it is resistant to manipulation.

While the SUBS technology currently focuses on post-paid meters, the long-term vision includes the incorporation of prepaid meters as well. Customers have expressed their appreciation for this new innovation, applauding ECG for its forward-thinking approach and urging the company to maintain this upgraded system without reverting to the previous method. This transformative step not only enhances billing efficiency but also marks a significant leap toward modernizing and optimizing Ghana’s power distribution sector.

Source: citifmonline