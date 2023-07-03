1 hour ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is set to settle debts owed Independent Power Producers (IPPs), as soon they complete their side of the agreement.

The Chamber of Independent Power Producers suspended a planned nationwide power cut following what they say is a fruitful engagement with the ECG.

The power distributor, ECG says it is making headway with its agreements with the IPPs to settle debts beginning July 1.

In an interview with Citi News, Samuel Dubik Mahama, Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana said, “We just like to say a big thank you to the IPPs for actually having a sit-down with us, to speak with us. We sat down, and we made them an offer, which they are going through and they will come back. We believe strongly that we have found something that is workable into the future. Those conversations are far advanced, as to how it’s going to be structured and what they will receive, when and all that, all that is part of the conversations moving forward”.

Meanwhile, the ECG says plans are underway to partner security agencies to embark on a door-to-door exercise to fish out customers using electricity without any consumption history.

“There are people who are using electricity that we don’t know of, they don’t have accounts with ECG. That shouldn’t happen again, all of this is because of the shortfall in revenue that we are not finding. So ECG is about to go out vigorously, maybe we should do it with the security agencies, it’s something that we are considering. Why are you consuming electricity at zero? And somebody pays for your bills. So we are looking at that holistically, the company will give out a day which is probably about a week or less as to when they are starting,” he emphasized.

Source: citifmonline