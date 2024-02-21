46 minutes ago

Officials from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) have arrived at the premises of Parliament today.

Their mission is to disconnect the legislative house from the national power grid due to outstanding debts amounting to GH₵23 million.

The company has been engaged in an aggressive revenue mobilisation drive for the past year.

The officials were spotted on the premises and around some key power transformers that supply electricity to the house.

Barring any intervention, Parliament may be without power to conduct business today.

The house is the latest to be affected after Accra Academy Senior High School was plunged into darkness after the ECG cut off the electricity supply due to GHS480,000 arrears.

“The problem ECG finds itself in is consistent debt. And every month, our debt profile is different. So we have to be more aggressive because we have bills to pay.

“We have issues so we have to be less compassionate, unfortunately,” she added on the Super Morning Show on February 20.

