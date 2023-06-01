5 hours ago

Management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has described the second phase of its nationwide revenue mobilization exercise as peaceful and calm.

The week-long phase two exercise of the nationwide revenue mobilization drive, which started on Monday, is expected to come to an end today, Friday, June 2, 2023.

Unlike the negative uproar and pockets of resistance that characterized the first phase of the revenue exercise last month, not a single incident has been recorded in the second phase of the revenue mobilization exercise in the Eastern Region.

The General Manager of the power distribution company in the Eastern Region, Ing. Mrs. Sariel Adobea Etwire, who revealed this in an interview with Citi News after engaging some customers at Safari Valley, called on customers to embrace the change in the operations of ECG.

“Customers are now understanding where ECG is going. It was the first time after a long period where we were persistent in collecting our money, but subsequently, this second phase indicates to them that ECG is ready to collect their money. So, they are welcoming us more and we are also engaging them because we have transformed the way we are doing things.”

“We are collecting money from various channels just to make sure customer convenience is achieved. We have ring systems, but you can stay in your house and pay your bill, we get notification on your phone, so there are a lot of ways that customers can conveniently pay their bills.”

“I want to encourage all customers that ECG has started a journey that we are going to continue with. We will continue to collect money that is due to us so that we can improve upon our infrastructure to serve you all. So, customers, we will be coming.”

A Board Member of ECG, Dr. Nicholas Smart-Yeboah, who joined the Eastern Regional Revenue Mobilization Team in addressing some concerns of customers in a Citi News interview after the exercise, indicated that the goal of ECG is to continually engage customers to prioritize payment and conscientize them on the need to make payment of power consumed a monthly to-do activity.

“We came to bond with one of our very good customers. As part of the revenue mobilization exercises, we undertake visits to customers who have been quite regular in the payment of their electricity bills.”

“In the whole exercise, the rationale is that one must always put electricity payment as part of your monthly to-do list because electricity is very important for businesses, for life, and everything.”

“We realize that most Ghanaians do not prioritize our exercise, so part of this exercise is to conscientize Ghanaians that payment of electricity bills is very important, and it must occupy a very prominent place in your monthly to-do list.”

Source: citifmonline