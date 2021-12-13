3 hours ago

The Electricity Company of Ghana, (ECG), has restored power to the Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo municipalities in the Eastern Region.

This was after the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) had a fruitful engagement with the relevant stakeholders in the area.

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare visited the area after picking up intelligence of a possible disturbance by the youth.

He cautioned the residents to desist from acts of vandalism and live in peace with officials of the ECG else face the wrath of the police.

“If you have any mindset for destruction, I want to urge you to stop it because you will be destroying your own future and if you see someone with a mindset of destruction, and you don’t advise them to stop it, whatever he or she destroys will come and affect you.”

“If you choose not to stop it or tell the others to stop it, we (Police) will come for them, and we will do it in a manner and a way that nobody will appreciate it.”

The residents of Odumase and Somanya have in the past weeks protested the ECG’s decision to introduce prepaid metres in households.

They have been without electricity since Monday, December 6, 2021, after the ECG relocated its Somanya office to Juapong earlier this month following threats on the lives of its staff.

The Assemblyman for Agbom-East electoral area, Daniel Nartey told Citi News the restoration will boost businesses once again.

“Personally, I can’t control my joy because we have been in darkness for some time now and businesses have gone, but the moment the light came everyone started jubilating and congratulating the IGP and the MCE for a job well done.

What led to the light out?

There was tension between the youth of both communities and the officials of the ECG. The youth had accused ECG of wrong billing.

A group called the united Krobo Foundation organised a demonstration against the introduction of prepaid electricity meters.

They contended that the installation of prepaid metres will further aggravate tensions between the people and ECG.

Source: citifmonline.com