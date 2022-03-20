3 hours ago

Two companies, Samnort Company Limited and Concrete Jungle Coffee Club and Wellness, have been caught in ECG’s web for illegal meter bypass (illegal connection) and have since been disconnected and will be handed over to the police in the coming days.

Samnort, a sachet water producing company, owes about GH¢62,000, while Concrete Jungle had no debt but has since been surcharged in excess of GH¢250,000 for power theft.

The Accra East region of the Electricity Company of Ghana has discovered that both companies used power for a period spanning about 12 months unaccounted for.

A special disconnection task force from the Electricity Company of Ghana is on a mission to recover debts from clients caught for engaging in meter bypass.

Concrete Jungle operates a restaurant at Cantonments in Accra, while Samnort Company Ltd undertakes water production at Nsawam.

Speaking to Citi News, the PRO of the Accra East Region of ECG, Mary Eshun-Oppong, confirmed the reports and said “both companies will be made to pay all outstanding debts plus the fine for illegal connection before the matter is handed over to the police for further action”.

So far, the power distributor is on the heels of 27 public and private institutions heavily indebted to the power distribution company.

Source: citifmonline